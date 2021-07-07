Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $710.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SESN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

