Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Position Lifted by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.47. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

