Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 3%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 22,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,656,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

