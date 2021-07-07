Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Selfkey has a market cap of $35.63 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.00923616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044832 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.