Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock.

SECYF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.