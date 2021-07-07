Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.59

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $12.59. Séché Environnement shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59.

Séché Environnement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECVY)

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and local authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.