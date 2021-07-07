Sculptor Capital LP Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 666,354 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,542,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.67. 107,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,843. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,592 shares of company stock valued at $73,687,656 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

