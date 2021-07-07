Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000.

ASPCU remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,576. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

