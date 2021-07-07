Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 724,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,189,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. 23,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

