Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.94 ($84.64).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.80.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

