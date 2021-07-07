Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SHNWF traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.