Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 3.7%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.39. Approximately 6,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 307,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

