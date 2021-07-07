Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €140.17 ($164.90).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €135.66 ($159.60). 790,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €131.86. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.