SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.20 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

