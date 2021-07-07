SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.53. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBAC opened at $326.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.20 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

