Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.