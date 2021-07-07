SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.0 days.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $71.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.68.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.