Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 111,300 Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEKKU. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $12,363,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,740,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,665,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,375,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,300,000.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TEKKU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,190. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.