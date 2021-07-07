Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $6.05 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 598,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $22,843,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,737,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:KVSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.