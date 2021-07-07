Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $5.68 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCAHU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $19,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $16,830,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $14,850,000.

LCAHU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

