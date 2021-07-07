Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 463,500 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 463,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRONU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Frontier Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,347. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

