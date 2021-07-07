Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

ORLA stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.51 million and a PE ratio of -40.20.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

