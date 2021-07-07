Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.