Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $158,000 Investment in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68. GeoPark Limited has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -10.39%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

