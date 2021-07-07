Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $137,000 in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth $4,295,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 100,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 90.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $358.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

