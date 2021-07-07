Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

