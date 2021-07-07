Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,188 Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

