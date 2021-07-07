Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $2,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 113,498 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $696.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

