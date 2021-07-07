Ruler Protocol Trading 108.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $148,545.33 and $313,759.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 108.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $39.73 or 0.00114865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00133202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00165497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,586.52 or 0.99997730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.89 or 0.00985600 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

