Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,572. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores stock opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

