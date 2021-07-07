Robin Scrimgeour Buys 24,000 Shares of Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Robin Scrimgeour bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$48,168.00 ($34,405.71).

Robin Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robin Scrimgeour bought 8,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.99 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$15,888.00 ($11,348.57).

About Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in the Tandarra, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Boort, Stawell North, Sebastian, and Henty gold projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.