Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,239,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

