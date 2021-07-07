Robert Frati Sells 2,726 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

