Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 200,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,965,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,238,368.32.

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Allan Dickinson sold 48,500 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$29,332.80.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

