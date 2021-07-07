RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RMI opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

