Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,492 shares.The stock last traded at $83.58 and had previously closed at $82.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $243,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $594,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

