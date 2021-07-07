RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Stock Price Down 1%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

