Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ROIC opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

