Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.22

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.22 and traded as low as C$14.22. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 132,074 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

