Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 156,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. Analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 158,428 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

