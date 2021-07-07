Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,995 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.69% of PlayAGS worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

PlayAGS stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.