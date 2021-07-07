Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 516,822 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after acquiring an additional 530,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.