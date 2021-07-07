Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,100 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Cambium Networks worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last three months. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.