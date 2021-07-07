Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 63.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,314 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

