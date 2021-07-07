Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 238,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,412,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 556,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BRF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.82.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

