Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 121,900 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alarm.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

