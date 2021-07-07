Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 92,511 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

