Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $19.43 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

