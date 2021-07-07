Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $19.43 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.