Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass Sells 1,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $589,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Redfin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

