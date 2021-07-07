Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Plans Dividend of GBX 12

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of REDD traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 410 ($5.36). The stock had a trading volume of 677,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,076. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.41. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

