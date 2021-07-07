Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Plans Dividend of GBX 12

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of REDD traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 410 ($5.36). The stock had a trading volume of 677,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,076. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.41. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

